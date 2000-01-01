Company Profile

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co Ltd manufactures and sales whole set coal machinery. It's products are integrated road headers, plow, rock drill, light type intellectual control hydraulic support, scraper conveyor, mining truck which are used in coal mines and coal industry groups. It operates in two segments namely, Mining equipment segment and Logistics equipment segment.