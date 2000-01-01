Company Profile

SAP is a global software vendor providing solutions for enterprise resource planning, database management, business intelligence, and vertical-specific software. Its flagship software products run on SAP’s HANA database technology. In fiscal 2017, the company generated roughly 44% of revenue from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 40% from the Americas, and 16% from Asia.SAP SE is a global software vendor, providing solutions for enterprise resource planning, database management, business intelligence, and vertical-specific software.