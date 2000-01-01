SAP SE (SIX:SAP)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SAP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SAP
- Market CapCHF0.000m
- SymbolSIX:SAP
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINDE0007164600
Company Profile
SAP is a global software vendor providing solutions for enterprise resource planning, database management, business intelligence, and vertical-specific software. Its flagship software products run on SAP’s HANA database technology. In fiscal 2017, the company generated roughly 44% of revenue from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 40% from the Americas, and 16% from Asia.SAP SE is a global software vendor, providing solutions for enterprise resource planning, database management, business intelligence, and vertical-specific software.