SAP SE (XETRA:SAP)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SAP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SAP

  • Market Cap€117.097bn
  • SymbolXETRA:SAP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0007164600

Company Profile

SAP is a global software vendor providing solutions for enterprise resource planning, database management, business intelligence, and vertical-specific software. Its flagship software products run on SAP’s HANA database technology. In fiscal 2017, the company generated roughly 44% of revenue from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 40% from the Americas, and 16% from Asia.SAP SE is a global software vendor, providing solutions for enterprise resource planning, database management, business intelligence, and vertical-specific software.

Latest SAP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .