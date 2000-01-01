Sapiens International Corp NV (NASDAQ:SPNS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SPNS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SPNS
- Market Cap$1.120bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:SPNS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINKYG7T16G1039
Company Profile
Sapiens International Corp NV is a provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with an emerging focus on the financial services sector.