- Market Cap€59.500m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALMER
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- ISINFR0010776617
Company Profile
Sapmer is a French-based company engaged in the catching and processing of fish and crayfish. The company provides different kinds of fish and recipes.