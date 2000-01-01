Sapphire Corp Ltd (SGX:BRD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BRD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BRD
- Market CapSGD24.460m
- SymbolSGX:BRD
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINSG1CG4000005
Company Profile
Sapphire Corp Ltd is engaged in providing management services, investment management. It is also an investment holding company.It operates in one business segment that is Infrastructure.