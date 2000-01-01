Company Profile

Saputo is a dairy processor and cheese producer that operates in Canada, the U.S., Argentina, the United Kingdom, and Australia and sells products in more than 50 countries. It is one of the top three cheese producers in the U.S. (48% of revenue) and one of the largest cheese manufacturers in Canada (30% of revenue). The company’s brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Frigo, and Stella. Roughly half of Saputo’s sales are to retail customers, but the firm also sells its products to food service (35% of sales) and industrial (18% of sales) clients.Saputo Inc produces markets and distributes dairy products including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products and dairy ingredients in Canada, the United States, Argentina and Australia.