Company Profile

Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd is an Australia based gold mining and exploration company. It is engaged in the business activity of gold mining, processing and sales and mineral exploration. Through its subsidiaries, the company operates Carosue Dam and Thunderbox. The operating segments of the company are Saracen Gold Mines Pty Limited, Saracen Metals Pty Limited, and Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited.Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd is engaged in exploration and development, production of gold. The Company produces gold from its Carosue Dam mine located notheast of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.