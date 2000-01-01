Company Profile

Saras SpA is a processor of crude oil and marketer and distributor of petroleum byproducts. Refining operations are conducted at facilities located near the Mediterranean Sea. Majority of the refineries production is medium and light distillates with low environmental impact (mainly diesel and gasoline). Under Saras Trading, the company purchases crude oils and other feedstock for the refinery, sells the refined oil, and participates in third party trading. Products sold and distributed by Saras and its subsidiaries include diesel, gasoline, heating oil, liquefied petroleum gas, naphtha, and aviation fuel. Products are sold primarily on Spanish and Italian markets. Additional services include wind farm operations, and engineering and scientific research services.Saras SpA operates in the energy sector. It sells and distributes oil products, including crude oil, fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, diesel fuel for heating, virgin naphtha and aviation fuel to the Italian and Spanish markets and European market.