Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SAR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SAR
- Market Cap$249.290m
- SymbolNYSE:SAR
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINUS80349A2087
Company Profile
Saratoga Investment Corp is a closed end management investment company that invests in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by private U.S. middle-market companies.