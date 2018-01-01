Sarcos Technology & Robotics Corp Class A (NASDAQ:STRC) Share Price

Company Profile

Sarcos Technology & Robotics Corp is an industrial robotics company and is focused on doing things a little differently. It augments human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with the strength, endurance, and precision of machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. Its mobile robotic systems, the Guardian S, Guardian GT, Guardian XO, and Guardian XT, are designed to revolutionize the future of work wherever physically demanding work is done.