Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SRPT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SRPT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SRPT
- Market Cap$7.559bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:SRPT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS8036071004
Company Profile
Sarepta Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's strategy involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Most of Sarepta's product candidates are at an early stage of development.Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It uses proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms for developing pharmaceutical products to address serious diseases.