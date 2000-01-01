Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SRPT)

North American company
Company Info - SRPT

  Market Cap$7.559bn
  SymbolNASDAQ:SRPT
  IndustryHealthcare
  SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  ISINUS8036071004

Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's strategy involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Most of Sarepta's product candidates are at an early stage of development.Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It uses proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms for developing pharmaceutical products to address serious diseases.

