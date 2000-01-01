Company Profile

Sareum Holdings PLC is engaged in drug discovery and development. The company is focused on cancer and autoimmune diseases and licensing them to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company's drug programs include Checkpoint Kinase 1 (CHK1), Aurora+FLT3 Kinase and Tyrosine Kinase 2- autoimmune diseases (TYK2), Aurora+FLT3 kinase and TYK2 kinase-cancer. Its Chk1 program is the advanced program and shows potency in disease models of lung and colon cancers in combination with chemotherapy; acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, and head and neck cancers in combination with radiotherapy. TYK2 kinase program focuses on developing a series of TYK2 inhibitors that can be dosed orally against various autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.