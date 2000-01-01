Company Profile

Sarine Technologies Ltd is an Israel based company engaged in the development and manufacturing of advanced evaluation, planning, processing and grading systems for diamond and gemstone production and trade. The company's products provide solutions for every stage of rough diamond manufacturing process from geometrical modelling and internal inclusion mapping of the rough stone, through determining the derivable polished gems, based on true dollar value. Sarine has operations in India, Africa, Europe, North America and Israel.