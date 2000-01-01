Company Profile

Sartorius AG is the leading provider of biopharmaceutical fermentation and fluid management. In 2019, the bioprocess division contributed 77% to total revenue and the lab division the remaining 23%. The bioprocess division is traded as a separate company, Sartorius Stedim Biotech. Sartorius AG has a 74% ownership of this subsidiary with 85% voting control. In addition to biomanufacturing equipment and consumables, Sartorius offers a wide range of products for general lab use, such as scales, pipettes, and filtration equipment. The business is geographically diverse, with revenue across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (38% of 2019 sales), the Americas (37%), and Asia-Pacific (25%). Sartorius employs over 9,000 people and has operations in more than 30 countries.Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier for biopharmaceutical production and laboratory environments. Its business is subdivided into two divisions, Bioprocess Solution, and Lab Products & Services.