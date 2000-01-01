Company Profile

Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The firm operates in two segments: bioprocess solutions and lab products and services. The bioprocess solutions segment generates the majority of revenue and helps pharmaceutical customers manufacture medications and vaccines. The segment helps improve pharmaceutical production processes, often by increasing the deployment of single-use products. The lab products and services segment supplies laboratory instruments, consumables, and services to the research and quality-assurance divisions of biopharmaceutical companies and research centers. Its key products include laboratory balances, pipettes, and lab consumables. The largest proportion of revenue comes from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier for biopharmaceutical production and laboratory environments. Its business is subdivided into two divisions, Bioprocess Solution, and Lab Products & Services.