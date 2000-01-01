Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (EURONEXT:DIM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DIM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DIM
- Market Cap€13.228bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:DIM
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
- Currency
- ISINFR0013154002
Company Profile
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. It provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes for the biopharmaceutical industry.