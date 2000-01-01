Company Profile

Sasol operates as a vertically integrated chemicals and energy company through its five segments: mining, exploration and production international, energy, base chemicals, and performance chemicals. The company operates coal mines and its upstream interests in oil and gas, both of which are used as feedstock in the company's energy and chemicals operations. Sasol markets commodity and performance chemicals, sells liquid fuel products, and markets, distributes, and transports pipeline gas.