SATS Ltd Ordinary Shares (SGX:S58)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - S58
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - S58
- Market CapSGD4.400bn
- SymbolSGX:S58
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAirports & Air Services
- Currency
- ISINSG1I52882764
Company Profile
SATS Ltd is a Singapore-based provider of ground-handling and in-flight catering services for air transportation in Asia and Australia. Additionally, it offers food distribution and logistics, industrial catering, and other amenities for hospitality and government agencies. The company has three reportable segments: food solutions (the largest segment by revenue), gateway services, and others. It has partnerships with multiple airlines to provide catering during flights and offers experience in planning airline menus, cabin upkeep, and washing laundry to improve airlines' appearance. Gateway services cover the gamut of procedures airports must handle for each passenger. Baggage, ramp handling, passenger services, and terminal management are all offered to customers.SATS Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company provides inflight and institutional catering, food processing, distribution and airline laundry services. Its business segments are Food Solutions and Gateway Services.