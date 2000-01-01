Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:STSA)

North American company
Market Info - STSA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - STSA

  • Market Cap$491.730m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:STSA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS80405P1075

Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing a novel therapeutic product for the treatment of migraine. Its product candidate, STS101, is a drug-device combination of a dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, or DHE, which can be self-administered with a pre-filled, single-use, nasal delivery device.

