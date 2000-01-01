Satu Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8392)

This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market CapHKD78.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8392
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG7823H1056

Satu Holdings Ltd is principally engaged in the design, development, production and management of wide variety of homeware products with operation in China and Hong Kong.

