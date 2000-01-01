Saturn Metals Ltd (ASX:STN)

APAC company
Market Info - STN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - STN

  • Market CapAUD21.960m
  • SymbolASX:STN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000STN8

Company Profile

Saturn Metals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in discovering, developing and monetising gold deposits. Its project includes Apollo Hill Project.

