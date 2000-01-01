Saunders International Ltd (ASX:SND)

APAC company
Company Info - SND

  • Market CapAUD32.470m
  • SymbolASX:SND
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SND2

Company Profile

Saunders International Ltd is engaged in design, construction and maintenance of steel storage tanks and the project management of ancillary facilities.

