Company Profile

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stair lifts, and van conversions. The company's operating segments are the Accessibility, the Adapted Vehicles and the Patient Handling divisions. The Accessibility segment deals with manufacturing, designing, installing and distributing elevators, platform lifts and stairlifts for people with mobility challenges.The Adapted Vehicle segment adapts vans to be wheelchair accessible for people with mobility challenges.The Patient Handling segment includes the manufacturing and distribution of a comprehensive line of therapeutic support surfaces and other pressure management products for the medical market.