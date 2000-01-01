Savary Gold Corp (TSX:SCA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SCA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SCA

  • Market CapCAD30.680m
  • SymbolTSX:SCA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8051161005

Company Profile

Savary Gold Corp is a Canadian exploration company. The group is focused on the exploration and evaluation of its Karankasso gold project located in Burkina Faso, Africa.

Latest SCA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .