Savencia SA (EURONEXT:SAVE)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SAVE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SAVE
- Market Cap€665.720m
- SymbolEURONEXT:SAVE
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINFR0000120107
Company Profile
Savencia SA is a producer of high value-added dairy products. The company produces consumers products such as cheese, butter and cream, for the retail market and foodservice professionals, as well as technical butters and specific dairy proteins for the food, dietetic and health industries under the brands Aperivrais de Saint Moret, Boursault, Elle & Vire, Bakony, Chavrie and Saladena, among many others. The company has operations in Europe, North and South America, Middle East and Asia.Savencia SA is a producer of dairy products. The company produces cheese, butter, and cream, for the retail market and food service professionals, as well as technical butter and specific dairy proteins for the food, dietetic and health industries.