Saville Resources Inc (TSX:SRE)

North American company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - SRE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SRE

  • Market CapCAD2.220m
  • SymbolTSX:SRE
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA80517N2068

Company Profile

Saville Resources Inc is a Canadian based exploration stage company. It is primarily engaged in the in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties.

