Savills (LSE:SVS)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SVS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SVS

  • Market Cap£1.180bn
  • SymbolLSE:SVS
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B135BJ46

Company Profile

Savills PLC is a real estate services provider that offers consulting, management, and transactional services. The company's network spreads throughout the U.S., the U.K., continental Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. Savills' segments include: the transactional advisory segment, which consists of commercial and residential leasing and investment advice on purchases and sales; the consultancy segment, which provides property valuation, building and housing consultancy, and corporate services and research; the property and facilities management, which provides services to occupiers of property; and the investment management segment, which manages property portfolios for institutional, corporate, or private investors.Savills PLC is a real estate service provider. The company operates through a network of offices in the UK, Continental Europe, Asia-Pacific, US, Africa and the Middle East.

Latest SVS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

SVS Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .