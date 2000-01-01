SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SBBX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SBBX
- Market Cap$234.480m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SBBX
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS78413T1034
Company Profile
SB One Bancorp is a bank holding company. It conducts traditional commercial banking business, and offer services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and savings accounts.