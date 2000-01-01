Sberbank of Russia PJSC ADR (LSE:SBER)

Market Info - SBER

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SBER

  • Market Cap$84.686bn
  • SymbolLSE:SBER
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS80585Y3080

Company Profile

Sberbank of Russia PJSC is a full-service bank operating primarily in Russia. The bank has a significant exposure to Central and Eastern European countries offering corporate banking, retail banking, and investment banking services.

