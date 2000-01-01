Company Profile

SBS Transit Ltd is a scheduled bus service operator in Singapore. The company operates through two segments comprising Public Transport Services and Other Commercial Services. The Public Transport Services include income generated from the provision of bus and rail services to commuters travelling on public transport systems. The Other Commercial Services include income generated from advertisements on buses and trains and rental collection from commercial and shop space at bus interchanges and rail stations. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Public Transport Service segment.SBS Transit Ltd is a scheduled bus service operator in Singapore. The company operates through two segments bus and rail.