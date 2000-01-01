Scancell Holdings (LSE:SCLP)
Company Info - SCLP
- Market Cap£24.430m
- SymbolLSE:SCLP
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINGB00B63D3314
Company Profile
Scancell Holdings PLC is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the cancer therapeutics market. The company's principal activity consists of the discovery and development of monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer.