Scancell Holdings (LSE:SCLP)

UK company
  • Market Cap£24.430m
  • SymbolLSE:SCLP
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B63D3314

Scancell Holdings PLC is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the cancer therapeutics market. The company's principal activity consists of the discovery and development of monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer.

