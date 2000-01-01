Company Profile

Scandic Hotels Group AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in operation of hotels. It operates more than 200 hotels at close to 120 destinations which give a unique geographic reach for both corporate and leisure travelers. The majority of the company revenue comes from business travel and conferences. The business of the group is operated through various geographical region which includes Sweden, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Poland, and Germany out of which Sweden accounts for majority of revenue.Scandic Hotels Group AB is a Sweden-based company engaged in operation of hotels. The company serves the corporate and leisure travelers across the Europe.