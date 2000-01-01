Scandinavian House Development SA (EURONEXT:MLSHD)

European company
Market Info - MLSHD

Company Info - MLSHD

  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLSHD
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • ISINCH0220529603

Company Profile

Scandinavian House Development SA designs & constructs building modules, which used to build commercial buildings, residential & industrial buildings, school buildings, student homes and kindergarten.

Latest MLSHD news

