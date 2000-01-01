ScandiVanadium Ltd (ASX:SVD)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SVD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SVD

  • Market CapAUD3.170m
  • SymbolASX:SVD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000028557

Company Profile

AssembleBay Ltd operates a web based platform focused on matching together people who want items assembled, with people who provide assembly services in a convenient online competitive bid environment.

Latest SVD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .