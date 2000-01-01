Company Profile

Scapa Group PLC supplies bonding solutions and manufactures adhesive-based products for the healthcare and industrial markets. The company is organized into two main segments: Healthcare and Industrial. It generates maximum revenue from the Industrial segment. The group has manufacturing plants around the world and sells mainly in countries within Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves healthcare, electronics, consumer, industrial, energy and transportation markets. The firm offers a wide range of products, such as aluminum foil tapes, acrylic foam tapes, cable wrapping tapes, cloth tapes, double-sided tapes, transfer tapes, and PIB sheeting.