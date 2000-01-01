Company Profile

SCE Trust II is a Delaware statutory trust. The issuer was created for the purpose of issuing and selling the 5.10% Trust Preference Securities. The issuer trustees conduct the business affairs of the issuer. It sells Trust Preference Securities to the public and its common securities to the company. The issuer's has 5.10% Series G Preference Stock, which it refers to as the "Series G Preference Shares". The issuer pays dividends on the Series G Preference Shares when, as, and if declared by the company's board of directors or a duly authorized committee of the board at the same rate and on the same dates as the issuer makes distribution payments on the Trust Preference Securities.SCE Trust II is an issuer issuing and selling the 5.10% Trust Preference Securities. The issuer's trustees conduct the business affairs of the issuer. It sells Trust Preference Securities to the public and its common securities to the company.