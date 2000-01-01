Company Profile

Scentre Group owns the largest portfolio of premium Australian and New Zealand shopping malls, having an interest in seven of the top 10 Australian malls and four of the top five New Zealand malls. About half its rent comes from anchor tenants and half from specialty tenants. About a third of floor space is currently allocated to department stores, however we expect a reasonable portion of that space to be vacated over the next five to 10 years, or alternatively, department store rent to be renegotiated to lower levels. While almost every Scentre mall is anchored by at least one supermarket, these tenants accounts for less than 10% of gross lettable area, due to the large size of Scentre’s assets.Scentre Group is engaged in ownership, development, design and construction of real estate properties. It owns the largest portfolio of premium Australian and New Zealand shopping malls.