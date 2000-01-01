Schaeffler AG Bearer Preference Shares (XETRA:SHA)
Schaeffler AG is an automotive and industrial supplier. The company's business is managed based on the three divisions; Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial. Automotive OEM division organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions. The industrial division distributes components and systems for rotary and linear movements as well as services for a wide range of industrial sectors. Automotive Aftermarket division is responsible for its global business with spare vehicle parts. It's Automotive OEM generates most of the revenue. Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial divisions are managed regionally, based on the regions Europe, Americas, Greater China, and Asia/Pacific.Schaeffler AG is engaged in providing all major automotive manufacturers with rolling bearing solutions, valve train components, and transmission Systems. It also provides rolling bearings and power transmission solutions.