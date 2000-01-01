Schaeffler AG pfd stock (XETRA:SHA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SHA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SHA
- Market Cap€6.707bn
- SymbolXETRA:SHA
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINDE000SHA0159
Company Profile
Schaeffler AG is engaged in providing all major automotive manufacturers with rolling bearing solutions, valve train components, and transmission Systems. It also provides rolling bearings and power transmission solutions.