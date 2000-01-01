Company Profile

The Automotive Leather segment manufactures and supplies leather in the automotive industries. The Building Materials segment produces and sells concrete paving, pre-cast and pre-stressed concrete elements and natural and reconstitutes limestone products. The SFC Investments segment includes syndicated property investments and investment property; and includes the leasing office and retail properties, and the development and sale of property assets. The Gosh Capital segment manages the assets of the previously operated Gosh Leather business, and invests profits earned from those assets in investment opportunities.