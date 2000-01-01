Schaltbau Holding AG (XETRA:SLT)

European company
Company Info - SLT

  • Market Cap€300.970m
  • SymbolXETRA:SLT
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRailroads
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A2NBTL2

Company Profile

Schaltbau Holding AG supplies transport system solutions. The company's segments are Mobile Transportation Technology, Stationary Transportation Technology, and Components.

