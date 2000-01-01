Scherzer & Co AG (XETRA:PZS)
European company
Market Info - PZS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - PZS
- Market Cap€42.810m
- SymbolXETRA:PZS
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorConglomerates
- Currency
- ISINDE0006942808
Company Profile
Scherzer & Co AG is a holding company with headquarters in Cologne. The company invests in business models with a growth perspective; companies in special situations; and companies that need restructuring or recapitalization.Scherzer & Co AG is a holding company with headquarters in Cologne.