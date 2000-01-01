Company Profile

Switzerland-based Schindler is the second-largest supplier of elevators and escalators globally. The company generates revenue in three ways: selling new elevators and escalators, overhauling or modernising old equipment, and servicing existing equipment. Most of the company's profit comes from the latter activity, where contracts are rolled over annually with built-in price increases. Ninety percent of its business is in elevators, which are more numerous globally than escalators.Schindler Holding AG is engaged in manufacturing and selling of elevators and escalators, overhauling and modernising old equipment. It also provides services of installation, maintenance of elevators and escalators and servicing existing equipment.