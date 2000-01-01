Schloss Wachenheim AG (XETRA:SWA)
Market Cap: €98.210m
Symbol: XETRA:SWA
Industry: Consumer Defensive
Sector: Beverages - Wineries & Distilleries
- Currency
ISIN: DE0007229007
Schloss Wachenheim AG is a producer and supplier of sparkling wine. It offers sparkling, semi-sparkling and carbonated sparkling wine products, non-alcoholic sparkling wine, imported wine from Italy and Romania and other wine-based beverages.