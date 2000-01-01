Schloss Wachenheim AG (XETRA:SWA)

Company Info - SWA

  • Market Cap€98.210m
  • SymbolXETRA:SWA
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0007229007

Company Profile

Schloss Wachenheim AG is a producer and supplier of sparkling wine. It offers sparkling, semi-sparkling and carbonated sparkling wine products, non-alcoholic sparkling wine, imported wine from Italy and Romania and other wine-based beverages.

