Company Profile

Schloss Wachenheim AG is a producer and supplier of sparkling wine. It offers sparkling, semi-sparkling and carbonated sparkling wine products, non-alcoholic sparkling wine, imported wine from Italy and Romania and other wine-based beverages.Schloss Wachenheim AG is a producer and supplier of sparkling wine. It offers sparkling, semi-sparkling and carbonated sparkling wine products, non-alcoholic sparkling wine, imported wine from Italy and Romania and other wine-based beverages.