Company Profile

France-based Schneider Electric is a leading global supplier to industrial, utility, data centre, and energy customers. The company's products span from ground-level equipment to top-level analytics and execution software. Roughly 75% of its revenue comes from its low- and medium-voltage, while revenue from its automation division drives the remaining 25%. The company is the number-two and number-four supplier, respectively, in discrete (for example, manufacturing) and process (for example, fluid processing) automation. However, it holds the leading position in process safety systems.At the group level, software and services contribute about 10% of sales, integrated systems another 30%, and individual products (components and equipment) the final 60%.Schneider Electric SE is an industrial machinery manufacturing company that produces power distribution and automation systems. It offers medium voltage and grid automation, power and cooling technologies, among others.