Company Profile

Schneider National ranks among the largest U.S. full-truckload carriers, including its for-hire and dedicated operations (50% of total revenue). The firm is also one of the largest intermodal marketing companies (20%) and operates a logistics unit (22%), which offers truck brokerage and supply chain services. Schneider completed its initial public offering in April 2017, but has been in operation for more than 80 years.Schneider National Inc. provides transportation and logistics services. The company delivers broad portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions and operating for-hire trucking fleets in North America.