Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:SLL)

European company
Company Info - SLL

  • Market Cap€521.920m
  • SymbolXETRA:SLL
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAT0000946652

Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG, or SBO, provides high-precision components worldwide and supplies oilfield equipment for the oilfield services industry. The company primarily focuses on non-magnetic drillstring components and high-tech downhole tools for drilling and completion directional and horizontal wells. Schoeller-Bleckmann also provides full-scale repair and maintenance services to its client base. Tools under SBO's high-precision segment are placed in a drill string to support drill bit steering based on real-time data gathered during drilling. Oilfield equipment segment products include non-magnetic drillstring components, drilling motors, circulation tools, and well completion equipment.Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG manufactures high-precision components for the oilfield service industry and a first-tier supplier of drilling motors, drilling tools and special tools for oil and gas drilling operations.

