Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG, or SBO, provides high-precision components worldwide and supplies oilfield equipment for the oilfield services industry. The company primarily focuses on non-magnetic drillstring components and high-tech downhole tools for drilling and completion directional and horizontal wells. Schoeller-Bleckmann also provides full-scale repair and maintenance services to its client base. Tools under SBO's high-precision segment are placed in a drill string to support drill bit steering based on real-time data gathered during drilling. Oilfield equipment segment products include non-magnetic drillstring components, drilling motors, circulation tools, and well completion equipment.