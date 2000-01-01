Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SCHL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SCHL

  • Market Cap$829.350m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SCHL
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorPublishing
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8070661058

Company Profile

Scholastic Corp is an American publishing and education media company that focuses on books and educational material for schools, teachers, parents, and children. The company is one of the world's largest publishers of children's books and also owns the exclusive rights to various books, including Harry Potter and The Hunger Games. Some of the company's original titles include Clifford the Big Red Dog, Goosebumps, and The Magic School Bus.Scholastic Corp is an American publishing and education media company. It focuses on books and educational material for schools, teachers, parents, and children.

Latest SCHL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .