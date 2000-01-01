Company Profile

Scholastic Corp is an American publishing and education media company that focuses on books and educational material for schools, teachers, parents, and children. The company is one of the world's largest publishers of children's books and also owns the exclusive rights to various books, including Harry Potter and The Hunger Games. Some of the company's original titles include Clifford the Big Red Dog, Goosebumps, and The Magic School Bus.